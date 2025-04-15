Accused denied bail after fighting and injuring man in broad daylight

A 29-year-old Somali man, Ahmed Mohamed Awale, residing in Paola plead not guilty to causing grievous injuries to another man during a fight.

The prosecution told the court that the argument occurred at San Pawl Street, in the Ħamrun Square which is situated just next to the school in the area. The accused allegedly fought the victim with an irregular weapon.

Upon the defence lawyer requesting bail, Attorney General lawyer Clive Aquilina strongly opposed the request arguing that the accused attacked the victim in broad daylight, during peak hours when children are exiting school.

He angrily said that “the place has turned into a jungle.”

Magistrate Caroline Frendo Farrugia denied bail to the accused.

Legal aid lawyer Guilia Micallef Stafrace represented the accused.