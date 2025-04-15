Police recover man's corpse at sea off St Julian's

The police have recovered a corpse from the sea just off of St Julian’s.

A spokesperson said that the body of a man was spotted at around 12:45pm near the Cavalieri Hotel.

In a statement later on Tuesday, the police said that the victim was a 76-year-old Irishman who drowned while he was swimming.

Police, the Civil Protection Department, and the Armed Forces were all called to the site. He was brought to land and given medical assistance but was certified dead on-site.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.