Teenage boy handed suspended sentence after injuring a police officer while on probation

A teenager was awarded a suspended sentence and fined €116.46 after he attacked and injured a police officer whilst on a probation order issued by the court.

The convicted 15-year-old was also found guilty of threatening and injuring third parties.

The incident goes back to 10 January when the teenager was prohibited from using his tablet in a room upstairs at a residence in Dingli, which hosted minors placed under a Care Order.

The court heard that the teen failed to adhere to the rule and the carer switched off the internet as a punishment. The boy subsequently threw a tantrum and Inspector Ciappara attempted to calm him down. The carers present also warned him of the consequences of his behaviour.

Despite this, he rebelliously unplugged the internet router to take upstairs, continued to make threats towards Inspector Ciappara and the carers, and eventually injured the inspector.

Court medical expert Mario Scerri and his colleague Ramon Scerri testified in court and confirmed their examination and conclusion of Inspector Ciappiara’s injuries.

Ciappara also testified on his version of the events and the testimony was corroborated by three carers as well as another two minors. The incident was also documented on the body cam of Ciappara.

The youth was therefore found guilty of injuring and threatening a public officer, with the intention of preventing him from performing his duties.

The court considered the fact that the incident occurred just one day after the teen had been placed under a Probation Order for a period of three years and immediately failed to comply with the conditions imposed. The court also took into consideration the serious nature of the charges against the accused.

However, the court believed that the young person would make better progress if he were to remain under the supervision of the Department of Probation and Parole since he is only 15 years old.

Consequently, the Court awarded him a sentence of 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 36 months and fined the amount of €116.46.

Magistrate Critien clearly warned the accused of his consequences should he fail to comply with the imposed conditions.

The Court also issued a treatment order in the hope the teen’s anger issues are addressed. A protection order was also granted in favour of the various individuals who had been threatened by the boy.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Sarah Magri.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien.