Man accused of murder released on bail despite separate assault on a police officer

Amo Frank Kwaku, 28, is who is currently awaiting a trial by jury for the fatal 2021 stabbing of 23-year-old Isaac Kwabena Kyere, has been released on bail, despite assaulting two police officers in December.

Kyere had died following a fight in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa to which Kwaku has pleaded not guilty.

In December, the accused allegedly assaulted various police officers and violently resisted arrest.

The police had gone to his residence in Marsa to rearrest him after he breached the bail conditions related to the murder case. Kwaku had repeatedly failed to show up to his scheduled court sittings.

Later in February, the Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, granted him bail in connection with the murder charges, but denied bail for the new assault charges.

At the time, the new charges he faced included slightly injuring two police officers, resisting arrest, using threats and insults, disobeying lawful orders, and attempting to escape from custody.

In his defence, Kwaku presented two witnesses. An employer testified that he was prepared to hire him despite the pending murder trial. Kwaku’s landlord also confirmed his willingness to renew Kwaku’s lease, even though the original agreement had expired in June 2024.

The Criminal Court took into consideration the evidence which had been presented and noted that that Kwaku had already spent four months in preventive custody and paid an outstanding court fine. Therefore, bail over the murder was reconfirmed against a €5,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee amongst other conditions.

Separately, the Court of Magistrates also granted bail over the assault charges against an additional €2,500 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee.

A temporary supervision order, and a protection order were also imposed by the court.

Kwaku is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Adreana Zammit.