Man charged with domestic violence denied bail after breaching previous conditions

Daniel Desmond Borg, was arraigned in court on Wednesday for breaching the conditions of bail granted to him.

The sitting came two days after the police issued a notice for his arrest.

Borg was previously granted bail on 20 March 2024 by Magistrate Abigail Critien. Despite bail being granted, the court heard how the accused failed to sign the designated bail book, with the last recorded signature dating back to 14 August 2024. No medical certificate was ever presented to justify his continued absence.

In court, Inspector Micallef presented the bail book as evidence, showing Borg’s lack of compliance. She also stated that on the 14 March at 9:45pm they showed up at his mother’s residence to look for him, but was not there.

An anonymous source told the police that Borg may have been at his girlfriend’s house in Birkirkara at the time. Upon their arrival at his girlfriend’s residence, they noticed an open window while also hearing certain noises coming from this same residence but still no one opened the door.

Inspector Micallef also informed the court that when being held at the police lockup, Borg had claimed that during the interrogation she made threats towards him. She stated in court that she is ready to present the body cam and will not stand for the accusations as she is “simply doing her job.”

The magistrate told the accused that he has the right to remain silent and emphasised that he should make use of that right.

The defence argued for his release from arrest. Despite this, the court rejected the request for bail.

The prosecution was led by inspector Audrey Micallef.

Defence lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace appeared for Daniel Desmond Borg.