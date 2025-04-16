Man granted bail after pleading guilty to driving onto police officer while drunk

A Maltese man residing in Mellieħa pleaded guilty to slightly injuring a police officer, disobeying direct police orders and for driving without a valid licence.

MaltaToday is informed that during a routine road check, the accused, who was driving a motorcyle, was ordered to stop but instead kept driving and subsequently drove onto a police officer.

The officer was certified to have suffered slight injuries as confirmed by medical expert Yanica Vella.

The accused was also driving under the effect of alcohol, exceeding the limit established by law.

His bike was also not validly insured.

Upon his admission Magistrate Abigail Critien instructed him to reconvene with his lawyer again, after which he confirmed his guilt.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca requested bail and the prosecution did not object.

Therefore, the court granted him bail against a €10,000 personal guarantee and several conditions.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on 7 May at 9:15am.

Inspectors Warren Galea and Ryan Vella prosecuted.

Correction: A previous version of this report said the accused was driving a car when in fact he was driving a motorcycle.