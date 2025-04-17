'I hate you': Man accused of shaking and slamming newborn son during argument with partner

A father was accused of slamming his newborn son on a bed and shaking him during an argument with his partner.

The 24-year-old, whose name was subject to a publication ban, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. Among the charges, he was accused of threatening his partner’s daughter, grievously injuring his 15-day-old son and partner.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, the accused was arguing with his partner on WhatsApp and later went to her house and demanded that she delete certain messages.

He then allegedly grabbed their son, started to shake and slammed him on a bed and told him, “I hate you.” His partner then called her mother-in-law and begged her to call the police.

The prosecution stated that the accused then grabbed her hair and slammed her to the ground, while she grabbed something to try and defend herself. The court heard that the incident left the boy in need of several medical check-ups and CT scans.

During the arraignment the defence asked about the object the woman used to defend herself, claiming to have video evidence showing she grabbed a knife. However, the court noted that the merits of the case are not discussed during the arraignment.

The defence’s request for bail prompted an objection from the prosecution, who noted that the family members involved in the case need to testify. Concerns were also raised on possible evidence tampering, as well as the possibility that the accused might be violent against his partner.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil denied bail.

Lawyer Miriayah Borg represented the AG’s office and was assisted by police inspector Audrey Micallef.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud represented the accused.