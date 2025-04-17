Car and motorcycle crash leaves 79-year-old biker with grievous injuries

A crash between a motorcycle and a car left the 79-year-old biker from Zejtun hospitalised with grievous injuries on Thursday, the police said.

The crash happened in Triq Tal-Barrani, iż-Żejtun at around 9:30am. Police said the collision was between a Honda motorcycle and a Mazda Demio driven by a 46-year-old man from Zejtun.

Medical assistance on called on site and the motorcyclist was certified as having grievous injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.