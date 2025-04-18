Transport Malta official in critical condition after motorcycle accident

A Transport Malta official is in critical condition after he was involved in a motorcycle accident at around 2:00am on Friday.

The official, who is a 46-year-old Rabat resident, was riding his motorcycle in Mosta's Triq iż-Żejfa.

Preliminary studies show that he collided with a Peugeot 206 driven by a 54-year-old man from Naxxar. The official was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He was later certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Later on Friday, Transport Malta named the official as Godfrey Camilleri, who was assisting the Puttinu charity walk.