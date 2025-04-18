Police arrest DJ and bouncer allegedly selling cocaine in a nightclub

A bouncer and a DJ have been arrested after being caught selling cocaine in a nightclub while taking payments by card.

In a statement, the police said that during a routine patrol in the heart of Paceville, they spotted a bouncer who was acting suspiciously. The officers followed him as the bouncer went inside the bathroom.

There he was allegedly caught with four packets of cocaine in one hand and a card payment machine in the other. Another two people were also in the room, with one of them trying to pay the bouncer by card.

Police said that the 21-year-old bouncer from Serbia was arrested, and further investigations led to the discovery that the card machine belonged to the DJ who was working in the same nightclub.

The DJ, a 34-year-old Libyan man, was arrested, and he was found in possession of a similar machine, as well as a number of empty packets.

Police investigations are still ongoing.