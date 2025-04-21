Man who called former partner 'bitch' and turned off electricity at her house is arraigned

A man was arraigned under arrest on Monday afternoon after calling his ex-partner a “bitch” and switching off the electricity at her residence.

He was accused of breaching public peace and insulting his wife on 10 April, and of having taken the law into his own hands on 18 April by switching off the electricity mains.

Inspector Omar Zammit stated that a domestic violence risk assessment returned a very high score, with this ultimately prompting the arraignment under arrest.

It was explained that the accused would have been arraigned under summons had the score not been so high.

The defendant pleaded guilty.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Ann Marie Thake, required the man to bind himself against €1,000 not to harass or molest the victim.

Police inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

Defence Lawyer Lennox Vella assisted the accused.