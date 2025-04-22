menu

Accused pleads not guilty to residing in Malta illegally

Man charged with being in possession of forged residence permit  

maya_galea
22 April 2025, 11:36am
by Maya Galea
1 min read
On Monday, inspections by the police, detention services officials, Transport Malta, Jobs Plus and Identità were carried out and 19 individuals were found living in Malta illegally (Photo: Malta Police)
On Monday, inspections by the police, detention services officials, Transport Malta, Jobs Plus and Identità were carried out and 19 individuals were found living in Malta illegally (Photo: Malta Police)

John Ebhuoria, 42, was arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to having in his possession a counterfeit document and making use of a forged residence permit

Inspector Abela told the court that after the necessary investigations were carried out, the accused’s residence permit was discovered to be forged. The man, who was of Nigerian nationality, was found with a residence document of Italian origin.

Yesterday, inspections by the police, detention services officials, Transport Malta, Jobs Plus and Identità were carried out and 19 individuals were found living in Malta illegally.

It is believed that the accused is one of the individuals which was arrested during a traffic stop in Marsaskala.

The validity of the arrest was not contested. Bail was not requested by the defence lawyer and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspector Christian Abela prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit young represented the accused. Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided over the court.

Maya Galea is a MaltaToday court reporter. She is a second year law student at the Univers...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.