Accused pleads not guilty to residing in Malta illegally

John Ebhuoria, 42, was arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to having in his possession a counterfeit document and making use of a forged residence permit

Inspector Abela told the court that after the necessary investigations were carried out, the accused’s residence permit was discovered to be forged. The man, who was of Nigerian nationality, was found with a residence document of Italian origin.

Yesterday, inspections by the police, detention services officials, Transport Malta, Jobs Plus and Identità were carried out and 19 individuals were found living in Malta illegally.

It is believed that the accused is one of the individuals which was arrested during a traffic stop in Marsaskala.

The validity of the arrest was not contested. Bail was not requested by the defence lawyer and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspector Christian Abela prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit young represented the accused. Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided over the court.