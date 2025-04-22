Motorcycle in 2024 fatal Rabat crash was travelling at 100 km/h, court told

The motorcycle used in the fatal Rabat crash on 27 August, which claimed the life of 33-year-old Cristi Robles, was travelling at 100km/h, a court heard on Tuesday.

The fatal crash took place 27 August 2024 at Triq it-Tabija, Rabat when the motorcycle collided with a nearby pole.

Cristi Robles was found dead at the scene lying in a pool of blood with visible head injuries. Robles was the passenger on the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.

The accused, Karol Yisset Bello Marin, the driver of the motorcycle was arraigned on 18 November 2024.

The Colombian national was charged with involuntary homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without a licence or valid insurance. Bello Marin denied all charges.

Inspector Francesco Mizzi took the stand and informed the court that he was alerted of an accident in Rabat.

Upon arriving at the scene, Mizzi discovered Robles’ lifeless body and traces of blood on the pole. Mizzi also noted the odometer lying on the ground nearby, which still read 100km/h.

Mizzi further said that extracted CCTV footage from a nearby bar showed the two women drinking heavily before the crash. Robles was previously working at the same bar, with her shift ending at 3pm and subsequently stayed at the bar drinking with the accused.

“They were clearly intoxicated and in no condition to operate a motorcycle,” Mizzi told the court. He added that footage showed the two women leaving the bar and struggling to lift up the motorcycle from the floor.

Just minutes later, the footage exhibited the crash, with the motorcycle being driven at excessive speed, which led to the fatal death of Cristi Robles.

The prosecution is being led by AG lawyer Darlene Grima together with Mizzi.

Lawyer Ana Thomas is representing the accused

The case is being heard by Magistrate Gabriella Vella.