Man threatened wife she would end up like ‘Bernice Cilia’ and attempted to choke her, court hears

A Maltese aviation engineer residing in Mosta, plead not guilty to threatening, assaulting and harassing his wife.

The accused did so in front of his two-year-old daughter, an act which he faced as a separate charge.

Inspector Audrey Micallef told the court that the accused attempted to choke his wife twice and allegedly told her that she will end up like Bernice Cilia if she leaves him. Bernice Cilia was shot to death by her estranged husband at the Corradino Industrial Estate back in November 2022.

Police inspectors were informed that their daughter entered the bedroom and asked her mother, the victim, to read her a book but the accused subsequently threw a book and a water bottle at them. Following this, she left the room and the accused attempted to choke her twice.

She then attempted to take photos of her injuries but the accused snatched her mobile phone away from her. She told the police that this was not the first time her husband had done such a thing. She also said the accused started hurting her before their marriage and his treatment of her subsequently “got worse” during her pregnancy.

She emphasised that he had threatened to “miscarry” her pregnancy, had previously punched her in the face and hit her legs. During one of the arguments when she attempted to leave him, he warned her that she would “end up like Bernice”.

Defence lawyers requested bail but the prosecution objected out of fear that he would try and contact the victim. The defence argued that the victim and the accused do not reside in the same residence anymore.

The accused’s father also offered to act as a third-party guarantee for his son and gave his address to the court, offering the accused to reside with him in his fixed address.

Bail was granted against a €500 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee and a curfew was imposed.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the victim for a period of three years.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided over the court.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused.