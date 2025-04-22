Police searching for three individuals over ongoing court case
The public is urged to come forward with any information on their whereabouts. Information can be passed to the police anonymously
The police are currently searching for three individuals who are wanted by order of a magistrate in connection with a pending court case.
The individuals are 34-year-old Serbian national Vladimir Zoranovic, 43-year-old Irishman Anthony Kavanagh, and 55-year-old Olena Ivanivna Hryhoryeva who is Ukrainian.
The public is urged to come forward with any information on their whereabouts. Information can be passed to the police anonymously.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police through their Facebook page, or by calling the police headquarters on 21224001/119.
One can also pass information by going to the nearest police station.