Elderly man’s lifeless body found floating in the sea off Comino

The lifeless body of a man was found in the sea close to Comino on Tuesday afternoon, the police have said.

The body of the man, who is a 71-year-old man from Xewkija, was found floating in the sea at around 12:45pm.

When authorities were informed, the police requested the Armed Forces of Malta’s (AFM) help, who took the body to shore at the Mġarr Port in Gozo. He was certified dead on site.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was fishing earlier on Tuesday.

Duty magistrate Brigitte Sultana has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing to determine the dynamics of the case.