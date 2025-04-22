Man summoned by citation in court after indecently touching woman without her consent

A man was summoned by citation after allegedly performing sexual acts on a woman without her consent.

The woman allegedly ran away from the drug rehabilitation centre situated in San Blas, met up with certain people who were under drug influence and was subsequently beaten up.

After the incident, the woman ended up in a house with random people but she could not remember how she got there.

A certain woman at the place informed her that she knew of a man who was able to help her and treat the injuries she had sustained. The woman did indeed go to the man for assistance but she later alleged that he had touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.

After the woman escaped the treatment centre, it resulted that the she was in breach of a court order by doing so. Therefore, the police had showed up to arrest her and she informed them of the alleged incident.

The man was summoned by citation and not arraigned under arrest since a substantial amount of time had passed from the alleged incident.

A protection order was issued by the court in favour of the victim.

During the next sitting, the compilation of evidence on the case is set to continue and the court will declare if there is enough prima facie evidence for the man to face criminal proceedings.

Attorney General lawyers Darlene Grima and Miriayah Borg prosecuted. Defence lawyers Martina Herrera and David Camilleri appeared for the man.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella.