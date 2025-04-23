Jury trial begins for Jonathan Portelli in alleged cannabis trafficking case

Jonathan Roger Portelli, known as il-Lingi, is standing trial before a jury on allegations of cannabis trafficking dating back to 2013, with the prosecution presenting multiple police operations

The jury trial began on Wednesday. Portelli, who was 31 years old at that time of the alleged offences, is accused of being involved in the production, possession and distribution of cannabis resin.

The case, which is being led by the Attorney General, stems from a series of incidents involving multiple individuals and searches carried out by police over several months in 2013.

The first incident happened between the 8-9 May 2013, when police stopped a man named Joseph Grech. During a search of his car, officers found two blocks of cannabis resin.

After this, police searched Joseph Grech’s residence and uncovered more cannabis resin blocks, bringing the total found to 321 grams. Grech told the police that he had bought the cannabis from Portelli.

On 31 May that year another search was conducted at the home of Christopher Bartolo. Police discovered six blocks of cannabis resin, weighing a total of 168 grams. When questioned, Bartolo also said that he had purchased the cannabis from Portelli.

Bartolo is being represented by lawyer Franco Debono, and his case remains ongoing.

On 10 October 2013, police carried out a search at Portelli’s residence in Munxar, Gozo. During the operation, officers found items linked to drug use and trafficking, including a cigarette filter containing what was suspected to be cannabis residue, a block of cannabis resin, and multiple packets. These were in Portelli’s possession without the necessary legal authorisation or licence.

Portelli is currently facing two main charges: the production, sale, or trafficking of cannabis resin, and the unlawful possession of the substance.

Prosecutors in the case are Ramon Bonett and Kenneth Camilleri, while lawyers Alex Scerri Herrera and Matthew Xuereb are appearing for the defence, representing the accused.