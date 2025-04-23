Man pleads guilty to killing Żurrieq jeweller in 2023 burglary

Mohammed Anas Boualam on Wednesday admitted to killing Joseph Carabott during a 2023 heist at the victim’s jewellery shop in Żurrieq.

Court proceedings on the 2023 heist continued on Wednesday, with prosecutors announcing they would be amending charges to include murder, following Carabott’s death earlier this month.

On 25 August 2023, three individuals, Zouhair Hadoumi, Mohamed Anas Boualam and Donna Sciberras, entered the victim’s jewellery shop, tied him up, beat him and made off with jewellery and cash. Sciberras has already been handed a 28-year prison sentence for her involvement in the attempted murder of Carabott.

Carabott was discovered by his children inside his jewellery shop, tied up and lying in a pool of blood. They went to look for him after he missed a tennis match with his wife. His son later told the court that the attackers had left his father in a condition “worse than death.”

On Wednesday, Zouhair Hadoumi, 28, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the incident, while Mohamed Anas Boualam, 37, pleaded guilty and stands accused of voluntary homicide.

During the proceedings, forensic pathologist David Pisani testified as a key witness, stating that the cause of death was a chest infection, which was directly linked to the traumatic brain injury sustained during the altercation. This testimony was crucial in clarifying the sequence of events that led to Carabott's tragic passing.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech ruled that there was sufficient prima facie evidence for Zouhair Hadoumi to stand trial.

She also addressed family members of the victim, and offered her condolences.

The case was adjourned to 3 June.

Lawyers Mark Mifsud Cutajar and George Anton Buttigieg are representing the accused.