LIVE | Trial by jury of Maksar brothers, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio over Chircop, Caruana Galizia murders begins
LIVEBLOG | Jury has selected and proceedings have officially begun in the trial of brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of the murders of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop
A jury has been selected and proceedings have officially begun in the trial of four men accused of the murders of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.
The accused — brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio — appeared in court on Wednesday as jurors were empanelled.
Adrian Agius, 46, and Robert Agius, 41, both from Ħaż Żebbuġ, along with Jamie Vella, 41, from Mosta, and George Degiorgio, 62, are facing seven serious charges. These include the voluntary homicide of lawyer Carmel Chircop, and either direct involvement or complicity in the car bomb explosion that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Additionally, Robert Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio are also accused of unlawful possession of explosives and firearms.
The trial marks a significant milestone in the Caruana Galizia murder case, which has been ongoing for years following her murder in 2017.
The murders
Daphne Caruana Galizia
Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, was assassinated in a car bomb attack near her home in Bidnija on 17 October 2017. The explosion occurred shortly after she left her house around 3pm, when a remotely triggered device detonated under the driver’s seat of her Peugeot 108.
Caruana Galizia was a prominent investigative journalist. Her reporting focused heavily on high-level government corruption, money laundering, links between politics and organised crime, and offshore dealings revealed in the Panama Papers.
In the months before her death, she had been investigating businessman Yorgen Fenech, owner of 17 Black — a secret Dubai company connected to energy deals involving Maltese officials.
The nature of the bomb and its remote detonation pointed to a professional and well-organised hit. The murder sparked massive national and international outrage, with the European Parliament and global press freedom groups calling for an independent investigation.
In response, the Maltese government eventually established a public inquiry, which in 2021 found that the state had “enabled the environment” in which Caruana Galizia was killed due to regulatory failures and political inaction.
Three men — brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio and their associate Vincent Muscat — were charged in connection with planting and detonating the bomb. Muscat later entered a plea deal in 2021, receiving a reduced sentence in exchange for testimony implicating other conspirators, including the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella.
George Degiorgio later admitted his role in the killing during a media interview in 2022. Investigators believe Robert and Adrian Agius supplied the explosive device, and Jamie Vella helped coordinate logistics. The suspected mastermind, Yorgen Fenech, was arrested in 2019 while attempting to flee Malta by yacht. He is still awaiting trial.
Carmel Chircop
Carmel Chircop, a 51-year-old lawyer and financial advisor, was gunned down in the garage of a business complex in Birkirkara. He was shot multiple times as he arrived at work in the morning. The murder initially appeared to be an isolated incident.
Chircop was involved in several complex financial arrangements and had been in dispute with certain individuals over an unpaid €750,000 loan related to a company he had invested in.
EXPLAINER | The Carmel Chircop murder and the Maksar brothers arrest
Years later, links emerged between the Chircop murder and the same group accused of killing Caruana Galizia. Vincent Muscat, in his testimony, claimed the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella were involved in both killings and that George Degiorgio acted as the getaway driver in the Chircop case. The murder is believed to have been motivated by the financial fallout from the disputed loan.
According to prosecutors, both murders are tied to the same organised crime network, whose members carried out or facilitated contract killings to eliminate threats.
Court back in session
Jurors are being presented with critical developments in the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, whose body was found in Birkirkara on the morning of 8 October 2015. Chircop was discovered lying in a pool of blood, half of his body inside a garage and his legs extending out onto the driveway. Police confirmed he had been shot multiple times with a shotgun.
The case had gone unsolved for years, until 2021, when Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, provided a sworn statement during a separate investigation. In his testimony, he admitted to involvement in Chircop’s murder and revealed that the Agius brothers had paid Alfred Degiorgio €20,000 to carry out the killing.
During submissions, the Attorney General insisted on the gravity of the crime. He said the €20,000 was the value placed on Chircop’s life.Nicole Meilak
Karl Azzopardi
Court break
Proceedings have been halted temporarily for a break, and are expected to continue soon.Karl Azzopardi
Carmel Chircop murder
Attorney General lawyer Anthony Vella speaks about the October 2015 murder of Carmel Chircop. Vella says the motive behind the killing, allegedly commissioned by the Agius brothers, is that Chircop is owed a substantial sum amounting to hundreds of thousands of euros by Adrian Agius.Karl Azzopardi
Attorney General lawyer focuses on two key witnesses: Melvin Theuma and Vince Muscat
Speaking to jurors, Attorney General lawyer speaks about two key witnesses who are expected to testify in the case.
The first is convicted murderer Vince Muscat, who is serving a 15-year sentence after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for information about the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He also received a presidential pardon in connection with the Chircop case. The pardon requires him to testify truthfully.
Another significant witness, Melvin Theuma, is also summoned to testify. Theuma has admitted to acting as an intermediary in Caruana Galizia’s murder. He was also granted a presidential pardon.Karl Azzopardi
Voluntary versus involuntary homicide
Attorney General provides the jury with a clear explanation of the difference between voluntary and involuntary homicide.
Voluntary homicide involves a deliberate act that leads to someone's death, often occurring in situations where the accused intended to kill or seriously harm the victim.
Involuntary homicide, on the other hand, refers to deaths caused without intent to kill—typically the result of negligence, recklessness, or a failure to act with due care.Karl Azzopardi
Submissions not provisions
Attorney General lawyers clarifies "these are not provisions, these are submissions." His remark came as he addressed the jurors, emphasizing the distinction between legal provisions and the submissions being presented in the case. The Attorney General lawyer then confirms that he would now proceed to read the formal accusations to the jurors.Karl Azzopardi
Jury timetable laid out
The Attorney General’s counsel has outlined the trial timetable for the jury.
It will begin with the prosecution’s opening statements, setting out the facts, the supporting evidence and its demand for a verdict of guilt.
Next, prosecution witnesses will be questioned by the AG’s team using only indirect questions, followed by their cross-examination. Jurors may then submit questions to the judge, who will put them to the witnesses.
In the defence phase, the accused will decide whether to testify, and the defence will present its case and any supporting evidence.
Once both sides have rested, the prosecution will deliver a reply and the defence a final rejoinder.
The judge will close by summarizing the legal elements of the indictment and guiding jurors on points of law, after, they will each assess the evidence independently before beginning deliberations.Karl Azzopardi
‘The goal is justice’ – AG lawyer tells jurors
Attorney General lawyer Anthony Vella opens his address to the jurors by welcoming them and introducing the prosecution team: Godwin Cini, who will be handling the witness examinations and cross-examinations, and Danika Vella.
He explains that the Attorney General’s office is responsible for prosecuting serious crimes, and since this case involves two murders, it is being led by his office on behalf of the Republic of Malta.
Vella underlines that their goal is justice, not to unfairly pursue anyone. He reminds the jurors that their task is to decide whether the accused are guilty or not, and stresses that the charges brought forward are the result of an extensive investigation—not something done lightly.Karl Azzopardi
Food too cold for Jamie Vella, chair too uncomfortable for Robert Agius
Defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila informed the court that his client told him the food provided by the Corradino Correctional Facility was cold by the time he was able to eat it. He suggested the accused be taken to the facility to eat, and then be brought back to court.
Meanwhile, lawyer Alfred Abela stated his client, Robert Agius, was complaining about the discomfort of his chair and requested it be changed. The chair was subsequently replaced.Karl Azzopardi
Sitting resumes
The sitting resumes as jurors begin to walk back into the court room.Karl Azzopardi
Accused arrive in court on Thursday morning
Jury breaks for lunch
Proceedings have been temporarily paused, as the jury goes on break. Proceedings will resume at 2pm.Karl Azzopardi
The legal teams
The prosecution is being led by lawyers Godwin Cini and Anthony Vella.
Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are representing Jamie Vella.
Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are representing Robert Agius.
Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is representing Adrian Agius.
Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cushieri are representing George Degiorgio.Karl Azzopardi
The court registrar is now reading out the indictment against the defendants. A copy of the indictment has been given to jurors. The reading out of the charges is expected to last hours.Karl Azzopardi
Proceedings started at around 9am, and the jury has now offically been empanneled. Due to the expected length and complexity of the trial, the court has appointed six reserve jurors instead of the usual three, ensuring that the jury process can continue smoothly in the event of any unforeseen circumstances affecting its members.
The judge addressed the jury, outlining their responsibilities. She explained that determining the facts of the case is entirely up to them, while her role is to provide guidance on legal issues. She also stressed that their verdict must be based solely on the law, cautioning them not to let emotions such as sympathy, bias, or fear affect their decision.Karl Azzopardi
Court reporter Jaelle Borg is inside Madam Justice Edwina Grima’s court room as proceedings are officially underway.Karl Azzopardi
Good morning, we are inside the law courts in Valletta for the first day of the trial of four men accused of the murders of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.Karl Azzopardi