Man charged with injuring elderly woman who was making her way to Good Friday function

A man was arrested in connection with an incident on the Ta’ Xbiex promenade, where an elderly woman was injured while on her way to a Good Friday event.

An elderly woman on her way to a Good Friday function at Msida Parish Church was injured after being allegedly pushed by a man along the promenade, a court heard on Thursday.

The incident, which took place on the 18 April, prompted an immediate police investigation.

According to eyewitness reports, the suspect approached the woman on the promenade and forcefully pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground. The man then fled the scene.

The victim sustained injuries and required medical attention.

Following an investigation, authorities were able to trace the individual and arrested him on Wednesday at approximately 11am at his place of work.

During questioning, the suspect informed officers that he understands Italian. He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Bail was not requested during his court appearance.

Prosecutors Lydon Zammit, Keith Rizzo, and Elton Buckingham led the case on behalf of the State, while Valentina Cassar appeared on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

The accused is being represented by lawyer Amadeus Cachia.