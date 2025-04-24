menu

Explosion rocks Gżira following balcony fire, no injuries reported

A balcony fire triggered a powerful explosion in Gżira on Thursday evening, causing significant damage but no reported injuries

maltatoday
24 April 2025, 8:28pm
by Staff Reporter
The apartment's soot-covered balcony after the fire and explosion (Photo: ONE)
A powerful explosion rattled Gżira on Thursday after a fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Triq Edgard Bernard.

Photos of the site show the flat visibly damaged, with black soot covering the balcony.

The source of the fire and explosion is being investigated.

No injuries have been reported.

