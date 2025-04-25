LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Degiorgio prison call tapping led investigators to Melvin Theuma, jury hears
The jury trial of brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Tal-Maksar’, along with associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio continues • They face several charges over the murders of laywer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
The jury trial of brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of the murders of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop will continue today.
Daphne Caruana Galizia, 53, was assassinated in a car bomb attack near her home in Bidnija on 17 October 2017. The explosion occurred shortly after she left her house around 3pm, when a remotely triggered device detonated under the driver’s seat of her Peugeot 108.
Carmel Chircop, a 51-year-old lawyer and financial advisor, was gunned down in the garage of a business complex in Birkirkara. He was shot multiple times as he arrived at work in the morning. The murder initially appeared to be an isolated incident, but later revelations connected the killing to organised crime.
According to prosecutors, both murders are tied to the same organised crime network, whose members carried out or facilitated contract killings to eliminate threats.
On the first day of the trial, the jury was empanelled and prosecution lawyers made their submissions, laying out the facts on the two murders.
The prosecution is being led by lawyers Godwin Cini and Anthony Vella.
Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are representing Jamie Vella.
Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are representing Robert Agius.
Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is representing Adrian Agius.
Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cushieri are representing George Degiorgio.
Judge Edwina Grima is presiding over the case.
EXPLAINER | The Carmel Chircop murder and the Maksar brothers arrest
Court breaks for lunch
The court has broken for lunch, with jurors excused until 3pm.Karl Azzopardi
Murder plot paused briefly
Then according to Melvin Theuma, after an initial pause in the murder plot, he received another call from Yorgen Fenech instructing him to go ahead with the killing. Theuma then met Alfred Degiorgio once more to pass on the message and handed over a €30,000 deposit.
The police inspector says Theuma later asked Fenech if he had any idea where Caruana Galizia might be at certain times, noting that the suspects were struggling to determine her movements and needed a clearer pattern.
Following the assassination, Theuma told police that Fenech warned him during a meeting in Żebbuġ that authorities had cracked an encrypted communication code. Phrases such as “there is a problem” and “a major raid will happen” were reportedly part of that code, indicating police were closing in.
Fenech also reportedly informed Theuma that Vince Muscat had started cooperating with police. This revelation deeply concerned Theuma, fearing the entire plot might unravel.
In December 2019, inspector Zahra was informed that Vince Muscat had formally requested a presidential pardon, similar to what had previously been granted to Theuma. Muscat admitted his role in the murder of Caruana Galizia and, in a plea deal, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Muscat also provided investigators with new information, stating that between 2014 and 2015, there had been an earlier plan to assassinate Caruana Galizia, allegedly hatched by the Degiorgio brothers. They had reportedly been contacted by a man named David Gatt, who, in turn, had allegedley been spoken by then-Minister Chris Cardona. That plan, however, never progressed due to the failure to deliver a promised deposit.
According to Muscat, the initial method discussed for the assassination involved shooting the journalist using a rifle equipped with a scope. The plan was fully prepared, but ultimately abandoned. Muscat claims that George Degiorgio rejected the idea, arguing that a gunshot would make too much noise, whereas a bomb could be detonated remotely and from a distance — making it harder to trace.
The explosive device used in the actual murder was allegedly provided by Robert Agius and Jamie Vella. Muscat says he was told it contained 500g of explosive material.
In his testimony, Inspector Zahra also confirms that Muscat admitted involvement in another high-profile crime: the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop. Muscat described the motive as a financial dispute and explained that he was inside the getaway vehicle when shots were fired at Chircop outside his garage — the very spot where his lifeless body was later discovered.Karl Azzopardi
Melvin Theuma’s meeting with Keith Schembri
Zahra also testifies that former OPM customer care chief Sandro Craus, who currently faces proceedings over Melvin Theuma’s phantom job, had reportedly asked the middleman to attend a meeting at Castille, where he was met by former OPM chief of stadd Keith Schembri.
Theuma was allegedly offered a government job, though Zahra stresses this was part of a separate investigation.
Later, alleged Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech had called Theuma again and told him to pause the plan.
Theuma passed this message to Alfred Degiorgio, who told him to get in touch again if needed. Despite the pause, Theuma claimed he still paid some money to Degiorgio, feeling embarrassed.
Karl Azzopardi
Melvin Theuma enters the fray
While he initially led the case, Zahra says eventually handed over the investigation to Inspector Keith Arnaud, after being assigned to a different case.
However, Zahra remained informed of developments and shared critical updates received from Arnaud.
Zahra explains that it became clearer that Alfred and George Degiorgio, along with Vince Muscat, were not the only individuals involved. While monitoring prison communications, police noticed frequent calls between the suspects and a man named Mario Degiorgio. During these communications, another individual’s name repeatedly emerged — Melvin Theuma.
Police later discovered that Melvin Theuma was allegedly involved in illegal lotteries and that he had recordings related to the murder. According to Zahra, Theuma was arrested in November 2019.
At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a box of ice cream containers, which in it there were two USB drives, two rolled-up packages, and a photo of himself with Keith Schembri — back then Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister.
Zahra reminded the court that this information came via updates from Keith Arnaud, as he was no longer directly involved in the case.
On the evening of the arrest, Zahra went to the police station and was informed that Melvin Theuma had requested a presidential pardon in exchange for information about the murder.
Karl Azzopardi
Police arrest suspects
Inspector Kurt Zahra details the next phases of the complex investigation, highlighting how authorities relied on digital, forensic, and intelligence resources to advance the case.
Among the key steps was the analysis of video surveillance. Police handed over various CCTV recordings, including dashcam footage, to expert Martin Bajada for examination. This digital evidence was crucial in mapping out movements and identifying suspects in the hours before and after the fatal explosion.
Inspector Zahra also recounts how, when FBI officials arrived in Malta to assist, Maltese police walked them through the crime scene, pointing out where key evidence - such as a cigarette butt - had been found. The FBI began their own forensic investigations on-site.
Authorities also noted that the Maltese government had issued a public reward for any information relating to the case. Expecting an influx of tips, police set up structured channels and thematic teams to filter and process the incoming information efficiently.
Through joint efforts with Europol and the FBI, investigators discovered a recurring pattern involving mobile numbers. A cluster of three phone numbers appeared to be linked to Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio, and Alfred Muscat. These findings laid the groundwork for one of the operation's most critical turning points.
On 4 December 2017, police carried out a series of arrests, detaining Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat, where multiple vehicles were also seized. A search of the nearby sea turned up several disposable, low-cost mobile phones.
Additional arrests included Jamie Vella, Adrian Agius, and Robert Agius, among others. In total, nine to eleven individuals were arrests, with Europol representatives aiding the operation.
Zahra confirms that the Degiorgio brothers consented to DNA swabbing, while Vince Muscat declined. Following these procedures, suspects were informed of their rights and later formally charged in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Inspector Zahra describes these developments as the “first phase” of a far-reaching investigation.
Cigarettes at the crime scene – key evidence explained
Another key witness, Carmel Sammut, also provided vital information, Zahra tells court.
Sammut, who lived some distance from the scene but had a clear view of the area, recalled seeing a small white car around the time of the explosion. He noted seeing the car at 9 am, 12:30pm, and 2:30 pm.
His wife also reported seeing it at 2:30 pm, but not at 6:30 pm, where the car was usually parked in the same location.
In the wake of this new lead, Zahra says that police launched a targeted investigation into leasing companies, seeking to identify any white small cars that had been rented recently.
The search led to an extensive list of potential vehicles. Additionally, forensic teams conducted a sweep of the area where the car was reportedly seen. Among the findings were discarded cigarette butts, which were collected and analysed by forensic experts.
The DNA from the cigarette butts matched the suspect, adding a key piece of evidence to the case.
Inspector Zahra also mentions that he had instructed PC512 to meet with Matthew Caruana Galizia, Daphne's son, to discuss the car's movements on the days leading up to the explosion.
Matthew confirmed that on 15 October 2017, Daphne had used the car to go for coffee in Naxxar. From there, Matthew took the car to Exiles in Sliema, and then parked it in front of the family residence. He confirmed the car was not moved again until the incident.Karl Azzopardi
The day of Daphne’s murder
Zahra explains that as he moved towards the residence, he encountered Daphne’s son, Matthew Caruana Galizia, and her sister, Corrine Vella.
Matthew Caruana Galizia explained that his mother had left the house earlier but had returned briefly to retrieve a checkbook. Shortly after leaving again, he heard a loud explosion. He ran out and saw a car speeding away towards a field, eventually realizing it was his mother’s car. He also recalled the night before the explosion, the car was parked outside the residence, and hadn’t been used before the incident.
Police inspector Zahra further details the arrival of Daphne’s husband, Peter Caruana Galizia, and their son Andrew, who had to be informed of the news. When asked by the Attorney General lawyer about the family’s reaction, Zahra struggles to find words to describe the grief he witnessed.
Zahra then directed officers PC 432 and PC 232 to scan the area for any additional evidence or witnesses. A number of individuals were questioned, but most had not seen anything significant.
However, one witness, Frans Sant, was identified. Sant who was walking coming from opposite direction of the car described hearing a small explosion, following a pause where he said that he saw a woman panicking in the car, followed by a larger blast and seeing the car rolling away.Karl Azzopardi
Police inspector takes the stand
As testimonies begin, Kurt Zahra, a police inspector at the Major Crimes Unit, tells court about his investigations on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He recalls receiving a phone call on 16 October 2017, in which he was informed of the car bomb. Preliminary information showed the lifeless body of a female had been found.
He says he was later contacted by his colleague Police Inspector James Grech, who had informed him it was Daphne Caruana Galizia. When he arrived at the scene of the crime, Caruana Galizia’s car was on fire.
Police inspector Zahra also says he met with Nicholas Vella, who provided him with crucial information about the case include the car’s number plate – QQZ 668.
After inspecting the wreckage, he tells court he had noted pieces of the car and human remains scattered around the scene of the crime. He specifically recalled seeing a large piece of flesh, which he initially thought was part of a leg. A search of the number plate revealed the car is registered to Daphne Caruana Galizia, confirming the victim’s identity.
Karl Azzopardi
First phase of proceedings concluded
Jurors are temporarily excused as the defence lawyer raises concerns about the prosecution’s handling of witness testimonies. The defence points out that, according to the Attorney General’s office, certain individuals listed as witnesses had not appeared in the official charge sheet.
The court rejects the defence’s objections. Everything will continue as planned
The first phase of the jury proceedings is now concluded, with the focus shifting to the next crucial stage of the trial. However, before this transition, jurors are asked to step out as the defence lawyers raise a point regarding certain aspects of the case.Karl Azzopardi
The human impact of the murders
Anthony Vella reminds the jury of the “profound human impact of the murders”.
He speaks of how Carmel Chirchop, the accused, left behind a family—a wife, children, and loved ones. Similarly, he highlighted the devastating consequences for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family, noting that her husband was left without a wife, and her children without a mother.Karl Azzopardi
Richard Aquilina testimony
Before the jury enters back into the courtroom, the court allows the prosecution to read the testimony of architect Richard Aquilina, “when its time”, due to the fact that he is currently recovering in hospital.
The defence raised no objection to this course of action, and the court upheld the prosecution’s approach given the circumstances.Karl Azzopardi
Proceedings break
Vella is requesting a brief break, citing an urgent matter that required his attention. The magistrate informs those present that proceedings will resume at 10:30am.Nicole Meilak
Hearsay in court
Vella is now speaking about hearsay evidence in court. Hearsay refers to information that a witness relays not from their own direct experience, but from what they have heard or learned from someone else. Vella explains that there are key exceptions where hearsay evidence can be permitted.
According to Vella, the court may allow hearsay when the information being shared is substantial and important to the case. Additionally, hearsay may be admitted if the person who originally provided the information is unavailable to testify themselves. These exceptions are designed to ensure that crucial evidence is not excluded simply because of its source, especially when the testimony could provide essential context to the case.Nicole Meilak
Circumstantial evidence
Anthony Vella is discussing the importance of circumstantial evidence in legal cases. He says his colleague, Danica, went to a supermarket and noticed several people with wet hair, wearing raincoats or holding umbrellas. While Danica didn’t directly see the rain, these observations served as circumstantial evidence, suggesting that rain had occurred.
Vella adds that, with another layer of circumstantial proof, Danica then spoke with another colleague, who confirmed that heavy rain had fallen. This additional information reinforces the idea that it was indeed raining, even though Danica had not witnessed it firsthand.
Circumstantial evidence, while indirect, can accumulate to a point where one is morally convinced of the truth—in this case, that it had rained. Vella says that, much like in legal investigations, the pieces of circumstantial evidence can build a strong case.Nicole Meilak
A puzzling analogy
Anthony Vella is speaking about the challenges of reaching absolute certainty in a complex murder case, urging caution when forming conclusions without direct evidence.
He tells the jurors to look at the coat of arms affixed to the panel on the wall behind the magistrate. He asks them to imagine the wall without the coat of arms, and that by peeling away a section of this panel, a hidden painting might be uncovered.
Vella insists that one cannot be absolutely certain about what lies beneath the surface. The revelation is gradual. He says that when a fragment of the wall is removed, the figure of a woman emerges. Yet, only when another piece is revealed, showing the face, it is clearer that behind the panel there's the painting of the Mona Lisa.
Vella says this is similar to legal cases where one may not have all the pieces of the puzzle, but with enough evidence, one can reasonably infer the truth. "Even without having every single piece, we can still understand the bigger picture," he says. Vella draws a parallel to the ongoing murder case. However, he reminds the jurors that the accused must still be considered innocent until proven guilty.Nicole Meilak
Stick to the facts, lawyer tells jury
Anthony Vella addressed the jury, stressing the importance of basing their verdict solely on the evidence presented during these proceedings.
“Your decision must rest entirely on these facts — nothing more, nothing less,” he said. He insisted that any form of prejudice or external influence should be avoided.Nicole Meilak
Court reporters allowed into courtroom
Court reporters are allowed into the courtroom, and proceedings begin.Karl Azzopardi
What happened yesterday?
On the first day of the trial, the jury was empanelled and prosecution lawyers made their submissions, laying out the facts on the two murders.
According to prosecutors, both murders are tied to the same organised crime network, whose members carried out or facilitated contract killings to eliminate threats.Karl Azzopardi
Good morning, our court reporter Jaelle Borg is inside court and waiting to be let into the court room to follow the second day of proceedings in the jury trial of brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of the murders of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.Karl Azzopardi