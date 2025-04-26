Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries after Paola accident

A 26-year-old motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle on Friday night, the police said.

The victim, who lives in Floriana, lost control of his Hyosung Karion and fell off while driving in Triq Kordin, Paola at around 10pm.

The police said the victim was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.