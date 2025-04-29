Police find 70g of cannabis after accused crashes car in front of police station

A 24-year-old man from Żabbar was granted bail by the court after pleading not guilty to being found in possession of 70 grams of cannabis and a small amount of cocaine.

At the start of the sitting, the man, who is currently still a student, was hysterical but his lawyers told him to get a hold of himself and focus on what was happening.

The prosecution explained how on 27 April, a car crash occurred in front of the St Julians Police station. The accused was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash and upon the police approaching the accident, they were alerted by strong whiff of cannabis emerging from his car. After a search, it resulted that the accused was in possession of around 70g of cannabis and a small amount of cocaine.

Upon his lawyer requesting bail, the prosecution objected due to the accused’s uncooperative and stubborn character. The prosecution also argued that the man has already been involved in other incidents where he drove without a licence.

His defence lawyers argued that if his client were to remain arrested, nothing would change as everything was documented on the body cameras of the police officers involved. Moreover, he also informed the court that the accused’s mother was offering to act as a third party guarantee for her son.

Magistrate Micallef Yana Stafrace adressed the accused and told him “Do you know how fortunate you are?” and ordered him to look back at his devestated, crying family members. “You’re acting like a child, not a man. You need to grow up and mature” she warned him as she granted him bail against a €20,000 personal guarantee and several conditions.

The defence also requested a ban on the publication of names and the court accepted .

Prosecution was led by Inspector Roderick Attard. The man was represented by defence lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri.