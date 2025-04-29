Man accused of locking his father in a room for refusing to give him drug money

A man was remanded in custody after he allegedly locked his father in a room while he was under the influence of drugs and caused his parents to fear violence.

Kersten Magro, 32, from Qormi was charged with causing fear of violence to his parents and holding his father against his will.

It was heard in court that the father reported his own son. The father told the police that his son had been suffering with drug addiction for the past four years and was constantly asking him for money to fuel his addiction.

The victim explained that two days ago, his son requested €5 but he refused to give him the money. In a fit of anger, his son allegedly locked him in a room in his own residence and left the house.

During police interrogation, the accused admitted that after he locked his father, he took his money and bought a packet of cigarettes before returning to the residence to let his father out.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him. At this stage, his lawyer decided not to not request bail and so the accused remained under arrest.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Antonello Magri. Legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia assisted the accused.