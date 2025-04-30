Man arrested, convicted over domestic violence after hospitalised girlfriend reported him to police

A man, 31, from Żabbar pleaded guilty on Wednesday to threatening and causing fear of violence to his ex-girlfriend, as well as admitting to slightly injuring her.

Inspector Colin Sheldon explained the police’s Domestic Violence Unit received a phone call from the police stationed at Mater Dei Hospital. A certain person had reported that an individual who she was in a relationship with - the accused, had caused her various injuries following a violent argument.

It was heard the pair had been in a relationship for 10 months before the incident.

The police then arrested the accused who was also slightly injured and was referred to nearest health clinic for treatment. After noting his injuries, the police informed the court that charges would also be filed against the ex-girlfriend.

The defence team requested the court to impose a sentence of probation on the basis of an early admission, his consistent cooperation with the police and in view of a previously clean police conduct.

Therefore, he was placed under a probation order for a period of two years by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.

A ban on the publication of names was ordered by the court. A protection order in favour of the ex-girlfriend was issued.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Colin Sheldon and Christian Cauchi.

Lawers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri represented the accused.