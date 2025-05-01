menu

Dock worker arrested in cocaine bust worth €2 million at Freeport

A dock worker from Xgħajra has been arrested after police seized 35kg of cocaine worth €2 million in a major drug bust at the Malta Freeport

1 May 2025, 10:30am
by Nicole Meilak
Police seized 35kg worth of cocaine from the Malta FreePort (Photos: Malta Police Force)
A 37-year-old man from Xgħajra has been arrested in connection with the discovery of 35 kilograms of cocaine at the Malta Freeport.

The arrest followed a joint surveillance operation carried out by the Malta Police and Freeport security personnel. At approximately 5:45am on Wednesday, authorities stopped a vehicle leaving the Freeport as part of an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling.

An initial inspection of the suspect's vehicle led police to discovering 7kg of a substance believed to be cocaine. Subsequent searches within the Freeport yielded an additional 28kg, bringing the total seizure to 35kg, with an estimated street value of around €2 million.

According to police, the drugs were allegedly extracted from a shipping container by the arrested man, who is employed at the Freeport. The narcotics were reportedly hidden with the intention of being smuggled out in small quantities over time.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched under Magistrate Ian Farrugia, and police investigations are ongoing.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday at around 11:30am before Magistrate Astrid May Grima.

