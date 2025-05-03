Court halts Blue Lagoon booking system just days after launch

A new online booking system aimed at regulating visitor numbers to Comino’s Blue Lagoon has been suspended just two days after it was launched, following a court ruling in favour of boat operators who filed a prohibitory injunction.

In a statement on Saturday, the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) confirmed that Team Blue Lagoon, the coalition of ministries, public authorities and entities managing the site, would temporarily suspend the system until further notice. The court upheld the operators’ injunction request on Friday, pending a full hearing.

“The ministries, public authorities and entities forming Team Blue Lagoon remain steadfast in their shared determination to ensure sustainable, safe and well-managed operations at the Blue Lagoon,” the MTA said, adding that they will continue to prioritise visitors' wellbeing and the long-term preservation of one of the Mediterranean’s most visited coastal locations.

The booking system, introduced earlier this week, aimed to cap visitor numbers to 4,000 at any one time, with guests required to book one of three time slots online and present a QR code on arrival. The initiative was meant to tackle overcrowding and safeguard Comino’s fragile environment. On its first day, 4,800 visitors reportedly used the system and received wristbands at the three official access points.

However, the system drew swift backlash. The Gozo Tourism Association (GTA), along with commercial vessel operators, said the implementation had been rushed and failed to reflect recommendations raised during consultations.

In a statement, the GTA said it supported better management of tourism on Comino but stressed that the new system unfairly allocated landing slots, disadvantaging certain operators and distorting competition. “This is seen as discriminatory and detrimental to fair competition in the sector,” the association said.

The GTA also called for a transitional period, warning that the sudden rollout posed logistical and financial challenges for operators already committed to international partners and clients.

Nationalist Party MP Alex Borg also criticised the scheme, arguing that locals should not need to book to access Blue Lagoon. Activist group Moviment Graffitti said the system was riddled with loopholes and failed to address the root causes of overexploitation on Comino.

The court suspension does not affect current ferry operations, and visitors may still travel to Comino freely while the legal challenge plays out.