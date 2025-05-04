Paceville arguments leave four men injured, two arrested over illegal possession of knife

Three men were hospitalised following injuries sustained in two separate arguments in Paceville, St Julian’s in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Three men from the United Kingdom sustained injuries allegedly caused by a sharp weapon.

Police said they were called in at 4am in Triq Santa Rita, St Julians following an argument that involved three men.

A medical team had to be called in to treat the men, aged 31, 36 and 55 respectively.

Meanwhile, the police were informed of another argument in Triq Santu Wistin, where three young men were found arguing with each other.

They were aged 18 and aged 17, with the latter being found in possession of a knife.

From the investigations that were carried out, it resulted that they were arguing with another 18-year-old youth who had some injuries allegedly caused by a knife.

Further investigations revealed that the two arrested were also involved in the argument that took place a little earlier.

A medical team was called to the scene again and ambulances took the 18-year-old victim, as well as the alleged attackers to Mater Dei Hospital.

Two of the foreign men were certified with serious injuries, with the other certified with minor injuries, while the condition of the rest still pending

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has opened an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.