Man caught smuggling 11kg of cocaine and cannabis from Seville

A 53-year-old Portuguese man was arrested at the Malta International Airport after he was found to be smuggling 11kg of cocaine and cannabis inside his luggage estimated at a street value of around €250,000.

The police said the corps officers together with Customs officials were carrying out inspections on passengers arriving from Seville in Spain at around 1am on Saturday.

After the man started acting suspiciously, a search was carried out, and 10kg of cannabis with a street value of around €100,000 and 1kg of cocaine with a street value of around €150,000 were found on his person.

The man is being held under arrest for further investigations.

He will be charged later today at around 2pm in front of magistrate Lara Lanfranco.