Tourist admits to reckless driving that injured motorcyclist and pillion rider in St Paul’s Bay crash

An Italian tourist has admitted in court to causing a traffic accident that left a motorcyclist grievously injured and a pillion rider with slight injuries, in a crash that took place on Triq Għajn Tuffieħa in St Paul’s Bay on 1 May.

45-year-old Matteo Costa was driving a leased vehicle when the accident occurred, with the moment of impact captured on dashcam footage from a cab travelling behind him.

Costa, who appeared visibly remorseful and admitted to the charges in the presence of the victims, was also accused of damaging the rented vehicle and driving without valid insurance coverage.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Italo Mizzi, described the incident as unfortunate and said it would not be insisting on an effective prison sentence. Costa’s defence lawyer, Yanika Bugeja, argued that the crash was not intentional, but rather the result of carelessness and inattention.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, presiding over the case, handed Costa a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years. He was also banned from driving in Malta for a period of three months.