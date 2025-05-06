LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Carmel Chircop died after four bullets hit him in garage assassination

🔴 LIVE

The trial by jury of the four men charged with the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Tuesday before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

The accused are ‘Tal-Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother, are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Prosecutors insist the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.

All four accused deny the charges against them and if found guilty, they face up to life in prison.

In yesterday’s sitting, the court heard that three bomb attacks that rocked Malta between 2014 and 2017, the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Msida bomb which maimed Romeo Bone and the bomb left in Kevin Ellul’s Għargħur residence, were likely the work of the same bomb-maker.

Investigators found “particular” fragments at each scene, suggesting the same individual may have manufactured the explosive devices used in these separate attacks.

Meanwhile, in the Carmel Chircop murder investigation, CCTV photos allowed investigators to map the route of a car suspected to be involved.

