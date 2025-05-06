LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Carmel Chircop died after four bullets hit him in garage assassination
The accused are ‘Tal-Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother, are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.
Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.
Prosecutors insist the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.
All four accused deny the charges against them and if found guilty, they face up to life in prison.
In yesterday’s sitting, the court heard that three bomb attacks that rocked Malta between 2014 and 2017, the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Msida bomb which maimed Romeo Bone and the bomb left in Kevin Ellul’s Għargħur residence, were likely the work of the same bomb-maker.
Investigators found “particular” fragments at each scene, suggesting the same individual may have manufactured the explosive devices used in these separate attacks.
Meanwhile, in the Carmel Chircop murder investigation, CCTV photos allowed investigators to map the route of a car suspected to be involved.
Defence questions why Vella’s statement was never mentioned
“How did you never mention that Jamie said this, in the compilation of evidence or in your notes? And why are you mentioning this now? Inspector Buhagiar never mentioned this also”. defence lawyer Cachia asks. He replies that he does not know.
Madam Justice Edwina Grima asks the witness if he’s completely sure if Vella said this statement and the witness confirms once again.Matthew Farrugia
‘I was expecting you,’ Jamie Vella told police
It is also heard in court that Jamie Vella had told police officers who showed up to arrest him: “I was expecting you as I know certain people have opened their mouths”Karl Azzopardi
Police found 10 mobile phones belonging to Jamie Vella
A separate police constable testifies on the fact that during the searches, five mobile phones were found in the kitchen and an additional five mobile phones on various furniture pieces.
On his person, the car key of the Volvo car and €70 was found. The car keys of the other cars were found in the respective vehicle’s ignition.
Upon their arrival at the residence, Vella informed them that he was positive for Covid-19, and had backedup his statement by showing police officers a medical document. The constable said Vella cooperated with the police, upon cross-examination by defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia.
“Did you check if the residence was Vella’s for sure?” he asks. No, the constable replies.Karl Azzopardi
Jamie Vella had a three-storey house and four luxury cars
Inspector Lydon Zammit takes the stand and tells the court he was involved in the Arrest of Jamie Vella.
He was part of the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) at the time of the investigations of the murders of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Detailing the day he was arrested, the inspector said they arrived at Vella’s residence in Swieqi and search was carried out in the three floors of the residence.
Naomi Pace, his girlfriend at the time, was at the place too and the witness ordered that the search of her room is carried out by a female police officer.
Four cars were at the basement of the residence, a Volvo, Citroen, Mercedes and a BMW. He identifies the accused, Jamie Vella in the courtroom.
Defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia, for Jamie Vella, asks the witness “was anything suspicious elevated from the residence?”
The inspector replies: “certain branded clothing was found in the girlfriend’s room”.
Lawyer Cachia replies: “since when is branded clothing considered as suspicious?”. The witness went on to confirm that nothing of note was discovered during the searches carried out during Vella’s arrest.
Inspector Sherona Buhagiar is next. She explains in court that she was involved in the search of Naomi’s room. She found two empty iPad boxes and an iPhone mobile phone, confirming
she found nothing of suspicion during the search.Karl Azzopardi
Black Samsung phone, €3,000 in cash found inside Adrian Agius’s car
Inspector Shawn Pawney takes the witness stand.
He was first involved in the case in 2020 and was assisting the homicide unit after Vince Muscat, known il-Koħħu, was revealing information to the police about the murder of Carmel Chircop.
He was informed that an arrest warrant for the Tal-Maksar brothers and Jamie Vella was issued. They were arrested by three different teams from the police homicide unit. Pawney was responsible for the arrest of Adrian Agius.
The witness said that inside a car belonging to Adrian Agius in a compartment under the seat, a brown substance was found which was a mix of paracetamol and caffeine. He explains these are substances mixed with cocaine in order to get a large dose, and therefore bigger profits.
Further investigations revealed the car was actually registered to another woman, Josephine Bugeja, but there was no relation between the two.
He tells the court of other items seized from Agius’ car. A black bag with a Samsung mobile phone, €3,000 in cash and the accused’s personal documents were found, he tells court.
Another police inspector testifies on the arrest of Adrian Agius, and the searches carried out on his Seat vehicle and his residence.
He was arrested in Baħrija. He confirms Pawney’s previous testimony and explains again that, a Louis Vuitton bag, a Samsung mobile phone, a Hugo boss wallet, €3,000 in cash, a laptop case and several documents were found. A transparent plastic bag, with brown tape, was also found.Karl Azzopardi
Carmel Chircop was hit by four bullets in murder shooting
Inspector Paul Camilleri is the first to take the witness stand on Tuesday morning.
Camilleri testifies on the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.
At the time of the murder, he was a police sergeant, stationed with the police Forensic Unit.
A report had been received by the Birkirkara police station, saying that a corpse was found in a garage. His role was related to preserving the evidence on the scene, preliminary investigations on the corpse and taking photographs of the autopsy in the morgue.
The victim’s clothing, certain nail cuttings and nail scrapings were elevated by him. Court medical expert Mario Scerri was present, he explains.
The jurors are shown the photographs that he mentions.
Inspector Jonathan Attard is next on the witness stand.
He explains how he had prepared a report with Brigadier Calleja after ballistic experts went to the garage where Chircop was found dead.
Six shots in total were fired. A hole was found in the car door of the car, clearly showing that the shot was fired from outside the car. A bullet was found on the windscreen of the car, under the licence sticker. It resulted that Chircop was hit by four bullets fired in his back and chest. The witness said that the bullets were fired from a distance of 2m away from the victim.Karl Azzopardi
