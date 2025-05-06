Kidflix: Man handed suspended sentence after admitting to uploading child sex abuse material

A man, 26 from Pembroke, was handed a two- year prison sentence, suspended for four years, after he previously pleaded guilty to buying and publishing child sex abuse material.

The purchase and distribution of content was carried out from the largest pornographic platform worldwide, known as ‘KidFlix’.

The man, who cannot be named due to a court order, was arraigned in court on 9 April and subsequently granted bail whilst awaiting sentencing.

Upon his arraignment, it was heard how Maltese police received information from German authorities that the man had allegedly bought child sex abuse material and subsequently published it.

The convicted man was one of two Maltese men who were arrested as part of “Operation Stream”.

The worldwide operation focused on "KidFlix," a major platform used for distributing child sexual abuse material. Between April 2022 and March 2025, the site drew approximately 1.8 million users worldwide and hosted around 72,000 videos.

This operation was coordinated by law enforcement agencies from more than 35 countries and has led to the identification of 1,400 suspects and the arrest of 79 individuals across the globe.

Together with the suspended sentence, a supervision order of four years was also issued and a treatment order was given for a period of three years.

Additionally, his name will be added onto the sex offenders register.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia.

Police inspectors Wayne Buhagiar and Carl Pace prosecuted.

Lawyer Veronica-Anne Spiteri appeared for the accused.