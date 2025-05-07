menu

Man hospitalised after getting hit by van in Msida

Man suffers grievous injuries after getting hit by Ford Transit

karl_azzopardi
7 May 2025, 4:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

A 53-year-old man from Msida was hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic accident.

The police said the accident happened at around 10am in Triq L. Zamenhof, Msida.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was hit by a Ford Transit driven by a 24-year-old man also from Msida.

The victim was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

