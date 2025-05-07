Man hospitalised after getting hit by van in Msida

A 53-year-old man from Msida was hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic accident.

The police said the accident happened at around 10am in Triq L. Zamenhof, Msida.

Preliminary investigations showed the man was hit by a Ford Transit driven by a 24-year-old man also from Msida.

The victim was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.