Court rejects operators’ attempt at blocking new Blue Lagoon booking system

A court has rejected a request by ferry operators to halt government’s new Blue Lagoon booking system.

On Wednesday, the court also rejected operators’ attempting at stopping the extension of the swimming zones in the bay.

Earlier this month, a court temporarily suspended the newly launched online booking system for Comino’s Blue Lagoon after boat operators filed a legal challenge.

In its decision, the court stated that the operators will not suffer irreparable damages due to this new eco-friendly and sustainable initiative by Team Blue Lagoon. It also observed that “such protection [of the Blue Lagoon and Comino] is undoubtedly in the national and general interest,” adding that “it should also be of primary interest to those who earn their living around this island.”

The booking system aimed to cap visitor numbers to 4,000 at any one time, with guests required to book one of three time slots online and present a QR code on arrival. The initiative was meant to tackle overcrowding and safeguard Comino’s fragile environment. On its first day, 4,800 visitors reportedly used the system and received wristbands at the three official access points.

However, the system drew swift backlash. The Gozo Tourism Association (GTA), along with commercial vessel operators, said the implementation had been rushed and failed to reflect recommendations raised during consultations.

Starting Monday, 19th May, visitors to the Blue Lagoon will once again be able to pre-book one of the three daily time slots through the free online booking system- bluelagooncomino.mt.

On the first day, over 4,800 visitors successfully booked online and obtained access wrist bands at the area’s three entry points.