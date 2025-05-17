Man in custody faces drug trafficking, fraud and money laundering charges

Sean Gerada, 35, from England but resides at Marsaskala was arraigned in court and accused with conspiracy to traffic drugs, money laundering, forgery and fraud.

The prosecution explained how they learnt of the man’s alleged doings whilst investigating a separate case.

Defence lawyer Stefano Filletti requested bail for the man.

The court heard testimony from the accused’s foster father, who explained that he had raised Gerada. In a clear emotional state, he explained the accused’s harsh childhood and life and revealed that the accused was placed in foster care after a tragic incident in after his biological father killed his mother.

The foster father described the accused as a troubled individual who had endured lifelong bullying. He explained that the school psychologist had even used the accused as a case study on how to manage children with behavioural difficulties.

He expressed his willingness to act as a third-party guarantor and offered the accused to reside with him at his fixed address.

Attorney General Lawyers opposed the bail request and cited their concerns over the possibility of evidence tampering and the risk that the accused might abscond.

Defence lawyer Filletti argued that the foster father’s offer as guarantor and the fixed residence address sufficiently mitigate any risk of flight. He further contested the claim of evidence tampering and explained that the arrest of his client emerged from an investigation relating to a separate arrest.

Regarding the risk of absconding, Filletti reminded the court of the accused’s strong ties to Malta explaining how Gerada had come to Malta to baptise his two children. Gerada’s clean criminal record was also mentioned. Filletti also stressed the profound trauma the accused had suffered, urging the court to consider such a factor. He further expressed that even though the accused had undergone significant life trauma, he had a thriving business and was married with two children, meaning that he had persevered despite all.

“If he were to be thrown in jail, all progress would be ruined,” Filletti said.

After submissions were made, the court expressed confidence that there was no significant risk of evidence tampering. However, the judge remained unconvinced that the elderly foster parents could sufficiently control the accused to prevent absconding.

Consequently, bail was denied at this stage. The court, however, appointed a probation officer to assess the accused’s social and familial situation and provide a report on the findings. This will allow the court to revisit the bail request soon.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyers Alessia Schembri and Yvette Borg Cardona and inspectors Clive Abela and Keith Caruana Darmanin. Defence lawyer Stefano Filletti represented the accused.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Marseann Farrugia.