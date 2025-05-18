Police to arraign second man linked with €180,000 mobile phones robbery

A second individual is set to be arraigned in connection with a string of thefts that occurred during the summer of 2023, where approximately €180,000 worth of mobile phones were stolen.

The crimes involved a group of thieves who broke into and robbed five electronics stores in a matter of seconds. Authorities suspect that four men were involved in the heists.

On Saturday, a second Romanian national, aged 34, was also extradited to Malta under a European Arrest Warrant. He is set to appear before Magistrate Charmaine Galea later on Sunday.

In January, the first suspect was charged in court after being extradited from Romania.

The 27-year-old was extradited to Malta to dismantle what is believed to be an organised crime group behind the robberies. The thefts, which took place over several months, saw the thieves forcing open shop doors and emptying shelves of valuable mobile phones before fleeing the scene.