Lilu King back in custody after AG appeals bail decision

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, also known as Lilu King, has once again been arrested following an appeal by the Attorney General.

Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras on Wednesday overturned a 16 May decision to grant Elmushraty bail in ongoing proceedings related to an assault case. Bail was secured against a €40,000 cash deposit and a €200,000 personal guarantee.

The 32-year-old faces charges after an incident that took place in Sliema last October, during which he allegedly assaulted and threatened a man, causing injuries. The court had heard that the assault came about following a simple misunderstanding in Arabic between the accused and the victim.

The defence had argued the victim had thrown beer toward Elmushraty.

This is the second time Lilu King’s bail decision was overturned, and he was re-arrested.

In her most recent appeal, the AG argued the accused faces serious charges, while also having breached bail conditions imposed on him three times.

The AG said the accused was likely to commit similar offences and breach bail once again, stating there was “no peace of mind” that he would comply with the conditions set by the Court of Magistrates.

Elmushraty’s “refractory” character was also emphasised by the prosecution, which cited his criminal record.

The prosecution referred to a court decree issued on 31 January and contended that there had been no change in circumstances to justify a departure from that earlier decision.

The defence countered that the accused had been held in preventive custody for an extended period in relation to the case. It noted that four months had passed since the previous decree was issued and pointed out that the Court of Magistrates had taken into account all objections raised by the Attorney General, ultimately imposing strict conditions on the accused.

The defence urged the Criminal Court to assess whether the Court of Magistrates’ decision to grant bail was clearly erroneous, either in fact or in law.

He is being represented in court by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and José Herrera. Elmushraty has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The self-fashioned "King of Paceville" was charged with money laundering, tax evasion, and participation in organised crime, after which he spent nine months in preventive custody. The AG had later filed drug trafficking charges against him.

Prior to the Sliema brawl, Elmushraty landed in hot water yet again after he allegedly crashed his car into a buggy deliberately in Paceville while out on bail.