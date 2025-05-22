Man seriously injured after crashing into roadside building near Għajn Tuffieħa

A 29-year-old man from Qormi was seriously injured after losing control of his car and crashing into a building.

The police said the accident happened at around 11:30am in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa, Imġarr on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations showed the man, who was driving a Toyota Aygo, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a small building at the road side.

The driver was administered first aid at the site of the accident, and was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has launched an inquiry, and police investigations are ongoing.