Man acquitted over attempt to take private sexual images without consent

A Maltese court on Thursday acquitted Ruben Mario Farrugia of attempting to disclose or take private sexual images without consent, citing a lack of specific intent for the alleged crime.

The court found that while Farrugia had the intention to commit a crime, it was not the specific offense he was accused of under Article 208E(1) of Chapter 9 of the Laws of Malta.

The case, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, originated from an incident on 12 November 2021, at approximately 8pm, at a Burger King restaurant in Paola.

Police received a report that a person was allegedly taking photos of women using the toilet by sliding a mobile phone under cubicle partitions.

Upon arrival, police observed Farrugia exiting a "disabled" cubicle with his mobile phone in hand, and he appeared startled upon seeing the officers. He was taken to the police station, where he handed over his phone, which contained photos taken in the toilet from the lower part of a cubicle.

Farrugia expressed regret for the incident, stating that nothing was visible on the phone. CCTV footage showed Farrugia entering the toilet at 7:25pm and leaving when the police arrived.

The prosecution accused Farrugia of attempting to cause distress, emotional harm, or harm of any kind to Claire Farrugia and Mariella Piscopo by trying to take or reveal private sexual images without their consent.

While the court acknowledged that Farrugia manifested an intention to take photos of individuals in the toilet by lowering his phone below the cubicle partition, it had "serious doubts" about the defense's argument that he was simply checking his phone's camera.

However, the court's decision hinged on the formal element of the crime, specifically the accused's intention.

The court referenced Article 208E(1), which defines the crime as taking or disclosing a private sexual image without consent, with the intention to cause distress or harm. The court concluded that Farrugia did not possess the specific intent to commit the crime as contemplated by this article.

In its deliberation, the court stated that for an attempt to be punishable, the crime must be capable of being executed and consumed.

Given the formal element of the accusation, the court was not satisfied that the elements of the alleged charges were proven beyond a reasonable doubt, thus acquitting and liberating the accused.