LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Former minister Chris Cardona gives brief testimony
Follow us as we live blog what is happening in the courtroom as the trial of four men charged with involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop continues • Defence to summon witnesses
The trial by jury of four men accused of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015 continues on Thursday.
Brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio, known as Iċ-Ċiniż, stand charged with complicity in the two killings.
Prosecutors say the murders were carried out using explosives and firearms, and motivated by financial and criminal interests.
Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning Chircop’s murder, while Degiorgio and Vella are charged with executing it. Robert Agius and Vella are accused of procuring the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.
Testifying on Wednesday, defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila questioned why jurors were not taken to a Mosta farmhouse close to Bidnija where his client, Jamie Vella, told prosecutors he was on the day Caruana Galizia was murdered. Investigators had questioned why, mobile phone data put Vella near Bidnija on the day.
Psaila argued that the farmhouse, a family property linked to Vella, is just minutes away from Bidnija and yet, jurors were never shown the location, despite its relevance to the prosecution’s narrative.
Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.
Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.
Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.
Retracting Muscat’s testimony
Prosecution lawyer Godwin Cini refers to the meeting held on 9 October 2019. Cini says that Arnaud in his testimony had said that Azzopardi had asked for Muscat to change his version of events. Arnaud says the word ‘change’ is not the right one; it was to retract Muscat’s testimony. According to Arnaud the reason was because there was a problem with the leaks and because the media was talking about a pardon. Apart from this, Azzopardi had said that Vince Muscat was scared because of the threats he had received.
Arnaud says that there had also been a meeting in which apart from Vince Muscat, Arthur Azzopardi and himself, there was also Vince’s daughter present.Kurt Sansone
Pardon was reason for meetings
Arnaud is asked by the judge if in the meetings in which all three were present—Vince Muscat, Arthur Azzopardi and Arnaud—the presidential pardon or the €1 million reward were ever mentioned. Arnaud replies that the €1 million reward was never mentioned; only the pardon was. He adds it is obvious the pardon would be mentioned since it was the reason for the meetings.Kurt Sansone
Arnaud details meetings with Vince Muscat, Arthur Azzopardi
Police Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud starts explaining the various meetings, which he had with lawyer Arthur Azzopardi and his client, Vince Muscat. Muscat had wanted to spill the beans and started talking in 2018. Previously, Azzopardi had indicated that there were between two and three meetings.
It has to be pointed out that in 2018 Muscat was in custody awaiting trial, along with George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio, for executing the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Eventually, Muscat pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison following a plea bargain.Kurt Sansone
We're back on
The sitting starts again and both Keith Arnaud and Arthur Azzopardi are in the courtroom.Kurt Sansone
Arnaud to be called to testify again
Defence lawyers ask to make a legal point. The witness and the jury are asked to leave the court room.
Lawyer Ishmael Psaila says, “God forbid I had to ask Dr Azzopardi what I want to ask”, adding that the prosecution have the right to cross-examine the witness but on his testimony; the €1 million reward and not on a ftira.
The reference was to a question asked by the prosecution about Azzopardi being late for a meeting between Arnaud and Muscat, in which reference was made to a ftira which the latter consumed.
The judge says that the prosecution is asking the right questions.
After the legal point is made, Azzopardi is summoned back in. He once again confirms that he never mentioned the €1 million reward to Arnaud.
Prosecution lawyers ask for Arnaud to take the witness stand again.
The judge agrees and postpones the sitting for 15 minutes.Kurt Sansone
Azzopardi insists €1m reward was news to him
Prosecuting lawyer Godwin Cini asks Arthur Azzopardi about the €1 million reward the government had offered for information on the Caruana Galizia murder.
Azzopardi is asked about his testimony that it was Vince Muscat who first told him about the reward money. The prosecutor points out that the reward had been all over the news.
But Azzopardi insists that at the time he was very busy and hardly knew what was going on. “It was news to me,” Azzopardi tells the court.
He confirms that he never requested the reward for Muscat in writing but only did so by word of mouth.
Cini asks Azzopardi if there was any reason why he had only requested the reward by word of mouth. Azzopardi says there is no particular reason and that it is a normal process.
Cini then changes the subject and asks Azzopardi if he was always present in the meeting between Vince Muscat and Keith Arnaud. Azzopardi says that in the second meeting he attended in the afternoon since he was in court.Kurt Sansone
Witness speaks of ploy to flush out leakages
The prosecuting lawyer asks Arthur Azzopardi about Vince Muscat’s bail requests. Azzopardi says his client was afraid to eat food in prison, since he feared it could be poisoned.
Asked about what he had told Arnaud that Vince Muscat was going to retract his testimony, Azzopardi insists that he had proposed to Arnaud, to disseminate the news within the police force that Muscat was going to retract what he had said. Azzopardi says it was a way of exposing the source of leaks to the Degiorgio brothers since information was reaching them in some way.
Godwin Cini points out that Arnaud had testified differently about this meeting, saying he was shocked when Azzopardi informed him that his client would be retracting his testimony. Nonetheless, Azzopardi insists on his version of events.
Cini asks Azzopardi whether his client, Vince Muscat, was angered when he spoke to Arnaud about retraction. Azzopardi insists the issue of retraction was never discussed seriously since it was a plot to try and flush out those who were leaking information from within the police force.Kurt Sansone
Vince Muscat feared acid attack on daughter
Prosecution lawyer Godwin Cini starts cross-examining lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, who is the second witness to testify today. Cini asks Azzopardi to confirm when was the first time he talked to Keith Arnaud, and then to confirm if he had met Arnaud at the University.
Arthur Azzopardi replies that they met in other places but he is not sure, which one came first.
Cini asks him to confirm if in the first two meetings he had mentioned the presidential pardon to Arnaud. Azzopardi replies, “obviously”.
The prosecuting lawyer then asks him to confirm if on 25 April 2018, he had asked for an urgent meeting with Arnaud. Azzopardi confirms.
Godwin Cini asks Azzopardi if at some point, Vince Muscat had mentioned a threat involving acid. Azzopardi replies that Muscat was scared of a threat, saying that acid would be thrown at one of his family member’s face. Azzopardi adds that Muscat was mostly concerned about something bad happening to his daughter.Kurt Sansone
Muscat spoke to Arnaud
Arthur Azzopardi explains that sometime between October and September of that year, he had asked for an appointment with Arnaud in which Vince Muscat was also present.
Vince Muscat kept being asked if he was sure of what he was saying, Azzopardi says.Kurt Sansone
Muscat needed the money
Arthur Azzopardi explains that Vince Muscat told him that he needed the €1 million reward money that was being offered by the government for information about the Caruana Galizia murder so that he could pay him and to buy some security cameras.Kurt Sansone
Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi testifies
The next witness to take the stand is lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, who used to represent Vince Muscat.
Azzopardi says that he had been talking to Vince Muscat in February 2018 on a different case, which was going to be heard in May or June of that year. Azzopardi says that he also had told Muscat that he won’t defend him in regards to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Azzopardi says that he told Muscat that he had to talk to the police and that he [Azzopardi] was going to talk to Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud, the lead investigator on the Caruana Galizia murder, about the pardon.Kurt Sansone
Cardona takes the stand
Former minister Chris Cardona takes the witness stand. He is asked why he never took legal action over claims that he had been planning Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.
Cardona says that he could not take any legal steps as it was what someone was saying about someone else.
And that is all from Cardona. There are no further questions and he steps off the witness stand.
The testimony is a reference to claims made by star witness Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, who said he heard the Degiorgio brothers speak of a previous plan to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia that fell by the wayside in 2015. The alleged mastermind behind the murder plot was Chris Cardona. The former minister has always denied these accusations.
Addition: Chris Cardona also testified that when he had started hearing his name being linked to a murder plot involving Daphne Caruana Galizia, he went to the police to give a statement.Kurt Sansone
We are back in the courthouse in Valletta where our court reporter Jaelle Borg will be following proceedings in the ongoing trial by jury of four men accused of involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.Kurt Sansone
Good morning.Kurt Sansone