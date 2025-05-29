LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Former minister Chris Cardona gives brief testimony

🔴 LIVE

The trial by jury of four men accused of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015 continues on Thursday.

Brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio, known as Iċ-Ċiniż, stand charged with complicity in the two killings.

Prosecutors say the murders were carried out using explosives and firearms, and motivated by financial and criminal interests.

Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning Chircop’s murder, while Degiorgio and Vella are charged with executing it. Robert Agius and Vella are accused of procuring the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

Testifying on Wednesday, defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila questioned why jurors were not taken to a Mosta farmhouse close to Bidnija where his client, Jamie Vella, told prosecutors he was on the day Caruana Galizia was murdered. Investigators had questioned why, mobile phone data put Vella near Bidnija on the day.

Psaila argued that the farmhouse, a family property linked to Vella, is just minutes away from Bidnija and yet, jurors were never shown the location, despite its relevance to the prosecution’s narrative.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.