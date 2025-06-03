menu

Man injured after car crashes into pole and catches fire

Preliminary investigations show that the man crashed into a pole in Triq il-Marfa and required medical assistance

juliana_zammit
3 June 2025, 1:52pm
by Juliana Zammit

A 62-year-old man was grievously injured after crashing into a pole with his car in Mellieha

Police were informed of the accident at around 4:30am. Preliminary investigations show that the man, who is a resident of Rabat, crashed into the pole in Triq il-Marfa and required medical assistance. 

The result of the crash led to the front of the car catching on fire.

He was aided by a medical team before being taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

 

