Maksar gang trial: Judge Edwina Grima to continue addressing jurors as proceedings near final stages

Madam Justice Edwina Grima will continue addressing jurors today as the jury trial of the Maksar gang reaches its final stages.

In her remarks yesterday, the magistrate acknowledged the “long and difficult journey” the jurors have endured and underscored the seriousness of the task ahead.

She reminded jurors their verdict must be based solely on the evidence presented in court, urging them not to be influenced by emotions, outside opinions, or perceived shortcomings in the investigation. “You are equal to me here – I am not above you in this process,” she told them, stressing the importance of impartiality and independent judgement.

The trial centres around the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Accused are brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio. Vella and Robert Agius are charged with supplying the bomb used in Caruana Galizia’s assassination, while Adrian Agius allegedly commissioned Chircop’s murder. Prosecutors say both killings were carried out in complicity with Vella and Degiorgio.

Justice Grima also warned jurors against attempting to fill in gaps in the investigation or allowing prior opinions to cloud their judgement. “We’ve heard a lot… but now you must set all of that aside and focus only on the evidence you heard in this courtroom,” she said.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations once her address concludes.