Car and motorcycle crash leaves 35-year-old biker with grievous injuries

A crash between a motorcycle and a car left the 35-year-old biker from Dingli hospitalised with grievous injuries on Wednesday, the police said.

The crash happened in Xatt l-Għassara tal-Għeneb, Marsa at around 7:30am. Police said the collision was between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford Fiesta driven by a 39-year-old man from Xgħajra.

Medical assistance on called on site and the motorcyclist was certified as having grievous injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.