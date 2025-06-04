Woman granted bail after allegedly threatening ex with knife and running him over

A 23-year-old woman has been granted bail after allegedly threatening her ex-partner with a knife and, in a separate incident, running him over with a car in Raħal Ġdid.

The court heard that the victim, who is the father of her children, has since expressed his wish to withdraw the charges.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday, accused of two violent incidents involving her former partner. The court heard that on 25 May 2025, the accused was allegedly driving a Toyota vehicle in Raħal Ġdid when she hit the victim with her car. Days later, on 2 June, the same man reported to police that she had threatened him with a knife during an argument at his home.

The alleged victim confirmed that the accused was his former girlfriend and the mother of his three children, aged seven, five, and three. He told the court he no longer wished to pursue the case, expressing his intention to drop all charges.

After considering the circumstances, including the nature of the allegations, the fact that the accused is a mother of three young children, and that the alleged victim wanted to drop the charges, the court granted bail.

She was ordered not to leave the country, to sign at a police station twice a week, and to avoid any contact with the victim. She was also warned not to commit any further offences. A personal guarantee of €5,000 was imposed, along with a €500 cash deposit.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Antonello Magri.

The accused was represented by lawyers Jacob Magri and Arthur Azzopardi. The victim was represented by Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri