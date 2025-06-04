Chaos in court after 12 homeless people charged with loitering, begging

Twelve homeless people, including several foreign nationals and two Maltese citizens, were brought before a magistrate on Tuesday amid a loud and chaotic scene in court, as they faced accusations of loitering and begging in public.

All twelve pleaded not guilty.

The charges follow a police crackdown after multiple complaints about loitering and harassment in Marsa and Ħamrun. Community officers found the accused sleeping rough, some behind containers, others on makeshift mattresses in garages.

As the group entered the courtroom, tensions flared immediately. Several individuals began shouting, causing confusion, and one of them turned to the journalists present and insisted, “I didn’t do anything!”

Unable to maintain order, the magistrate cleared the courtroom, ordering all twelve accused to wait outside and stating they would be called in one at a time.

‘We found exactly what people told us’

Inspector Gabria Gatt, leading the prosecution, explained that police had received numerous complaints from residents about begging and disturbances in Marsa and Ħamrun. “Community police went on site, and we found exactly what people told us,” she said. “We found them sleeping rough, some in garages, others behind containers.”

She added that the prosecution had CCTV footage and witnesses who would testify that the accused were indeed the same people observed loitering and begging.

Defence pushes back

Legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech, representing all twelve, argued that simply being homeless does not mean the individuals were begging. “They might have been found in the area, but that doesn't prove they were asking for money,” he said, contesting the charges.

But Inspector Gatt insisted the evidence, including testimony and surveillance, would prove otherwise.

One by one: All plead not guilty

Each person was called in individually and pleaded not guilty including.

These included Ivan Pavlovic, Mohammed Ahmed, Mohammed Muhudin (Somali), Mohammed Bashir, Abdul Salam, Amadou Barry, Mario Campolo, Anwar Elnily, Emeke Ike and Faraj El Ragig. All ten were found in Marsa.

Nathan Micallef, the 11th accused, was found in Ħamrun. When asked his age, to which he said he’s 26 years old, the magistrate told him: “You’re in the best time of your life. You should be looking for a job.” He also pleaded not guilty. The court rejected the request for bail, citing lack of fixed residence.

The 12th accused, a Maltese woman , made the most dramatic entrance. She entered the courtroom shouting, insisting she had nowhere else to go. “You’ll find me here again tomorrow. I still have nowhere to sleep!” she shouted toward the magistrate.

She addressed journalists directly, exclaiming, “Write this down! The court is accusing me just because I sleep outside, as if I have a choice!”

The woman, who owns a dog and refused to be separated from it, became increasingly agitated. After repeated warnings, the magistrate asked her to leave the courtroom. She stormed out, slamming the door, and continued shouting loudly in the corridors. She also pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution objected to bail for all twelve, citing the fact that none had a fixed address and would be difficult to monitor. After hearing both sides, the court ruled that bail would not be granted, and all twelve accused would be held in prison until their case is heard before the Criminal Court.

The court also allowed the Maltese woman to take her dog with her into prison, considering the close bond and her refusal to leave the animal behind.

Prosecution was led by Gabria Gatt while the accused are being represented by Martin Fenech.