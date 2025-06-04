Woman placed on probation order and fined after guilty plea in domestic violence case

A 47-year-old woman from San Ġwann has pleaded guilty to a domestic violence incident involving her former partner, admitting to attempted assault and making threats during an escalating dispute earlier this month.

She was fined €150, placed under a probation order, and issued a treatment order due to ongoing drug addiction. The court also imposed a strict no-contact condition with the victim.

The incident occurred on the 2 June when the woman accepted an invitation from her ex-partner to go for a drive, despite the relationship having ended. An argument erupted in the car after he confronted her about a former relationship. She was eventually dropped back home after several hours.

Later that evening, tensions continued to rise through exchanges on social media. The court heard that the man had previously filed a police report against the woman.

The woman later approached his residence, but when she didn’t find him there, she allegedly sought him out elsewhere. During the confrontation, she reportedly attempted to hit him with her car and was seen wielding an iron bar. The man suffered minor injuries and claimed she also threatened to set fire to his field.

The police treated the situation as high-risk, carrying out three separate risk assessments, including one tailored for male victims and another for the broader family environment. All pointed to serious concerns.

The woman was arrested at her residence and had visible injuries, which she said were inflicted by the man. She was taken to the Floriana Health Centre for treatment and is expected to file her own report regarding the incident.

In court, the prosecution and defence held discussions with the magistrate privately. The validity of her arrest was not contested.

The woman pleaded guilty to the charges. In sentencing, the magistrate issued a probation order, a treatment order due to her drug dependency, and a fine of €150. She was also strictly prohibited from making any contact with the victim.

The accused is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri.