Maksar gang trial: Proceedings nearing the end, as jurors expected to start deliberating on Thursday

The trial of four men accused of involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop has entered its final stage, with jurors expected to begin deliberation on Thursday.

Now on its 36th day, the trial has seen Judge Edwina Grima guide jurors through a set of charges and testimonies related to the two murders. Using a PowerPoint presentation in court, Judge Grima outlined the structure of the case, stressing that the seven charges must be considered individually and on their own merits.

Tomorrow morning, the jury is expected to be formally sent out to begin their deliberations.

In an effort to assist the jurors, the judge provided them with a list of witnesses who testified in relation to the 2017 assassination of Caruana Galizia, and those connected to the 2015 murder of Chircop.

A summary of key witness testimonies was read out to refresh the jurors’ memory, though they were also reminded of the importance of listening to court recordings for a more accurate understanding of the evidence.

One of the central witnesses discussed in court today was Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, who has already pleaded guilty to involvement in Caruana Galizia’s murder. His testimony has been a cornerstone of the prosecution’s case, and the judge explained to the jury how the defence sought to challenge his credibility. She emphasised that it was ultimately the jury’s role to assess the reliability of each witness, regardless of any past criminal involvement.

Judge Grima also reinforced several key legal principles, including the presumption of innocence and the need for the jury to base their decision solely on the evidence presented in court. She reminded them that it is not their role to imagine evidence that was not provided or to conduct their own investigations.

The defendants all deny the charges. Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are accused of supplying the military-grade explosives used in Caruana Galizia’s assassination. Adrian Agius is alleged to have commissioned the murder of Carmel Chircop, purportedly with the complicity of his brother Robert, Vella, and Degiorgio.

The prosecution is being led by lawyers Godwin Cini, Danika Vella, and Anthony Vella on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office. A number of defence lawyers are representing the accused, while the Caruana Galizia and Chircop families are represented by Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia, and Vince Galea, respectively.