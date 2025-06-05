Suspended sentence for woman who enabled Żejtun apartment theft with inside information

A 27-year-old woman from Isla has been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to her role in a 2019 burglary at a Żejtun residence.

Nicole Vassallo appeared before Magistrate Monica Vella, who heard how she had passed on sensitive information about the property to individuals who later carried out the theft. Although Vassallo was not physically present during the break-in, the court was told she played a key part in facilitating the crime.

Prosecuting Inspector Saviour Baldacchino outlined how the burglary took place between 23 and 24 November 2019, at an apartment in Kastellan Court, Triq il-Faqqus, Żejtun. The victim, Ryan Grech, who was in a relationship with Vassallo at the time, reported the theft of approximately €13,400 in cash, along with a handbag, ID card, driving licence, and a credit card.

Investigators traced communications between Vassallo and Marflene Cricchiola, one of the suspected perpetrators, in which Vassallo provided general information about Grech’s residence and the likely location of cash inside the home. She admitted to telling Cricchiola that Grech lived in Żejtun and kept money in his bedroom, though she denied supplying the exact address or detailed layout of the property.

The court also heard that Vassallo had received messages from Cricchiola on the eve of the burglary, asking about Grech’s whereabouts. She testified that she felt pressured into cooperating but insisted she was not directly involved in planning the crime.

The victim suspected Vassallo after she had stayed at the apartment prior to the burglary, and the intruders’ apparent knowledge of where to search. While another individual, Victor Degabriele, was also under investigation, police said they encountered a lack of cooperation, and their evidence against him remained circumstantial.

A pre-sentencing report presented by social worker Charise Boffa noted that Vassallo had no prior criminal record and had expressed remorse for her actions. The report also described her emotional state at the time, including an unstable relationship with the victim and signs of psychological pressure.

In delivering the sentence, the court acknowledged the seriousness of the offence but opted for a suspended sentence to allow Vassallo the opportunity to reform. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years. Additionally, she was ordered to cover more than €1,100 in expert and forensic testing fees.